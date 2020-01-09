Ojamajo Doremi 20th Anniversary Event's Crowdfunding Reaches Goal

Campaign launched on Wednesday

The crowdfunding campaign for " Ojamajo Doremi 20-shūnen Carnival" ( Ojamajo Doremi 20th Anniversary Carnival), the special event celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Ojamajo Doremi anime, launched on Wednesday and reached its 10,000,000 yen (about US$91,500) goal as of Thursday. The campaign will end on February 12.

Toei Animation announced the campaign on December 27. The campaign launched on Parco's Booster website.

The event will take place at the Tokyo International Forum Hall C on May 6. It will feature a concert, a stage reading, a live drawing event, and talk show featuring the anime's voice actresses and staff from the anime and upcoming Majo Minarai o Sagashite film. The Blu-ray Disc for the "Honobono Gekijō" anime shorts will also be available for purchase during the event.

The new "Honobono Gekijō" shorts will have a total of five episodes, and will screen at the "LB Pop-Up Theater" on the sixth floor of the Shibuya Parco building in Tokyo starting on January 10. The LB Pop-Up Theater is hosting a Ojamajo Doremi store from January 10 through February 20, and those who purchase more than 5,000 yen (about US$46) worth of goods will be the first to see the shorts. The Ikebukuro P'Parco and the Namba Marui buildings will also host a pop-up shop selling goods, but will not screen the anime.

Majo Minarai o Sagashite (Looking for Witch Apprentices), a brand-new anime film commemorating the 20th anniversary of Ojamajo Doremi , will open in Japan on May 15.

The first Ojamajo Doremi anime series originally premiered in Japan in 1999, and 4Kids began broadcasting a heavily edited version of the series in the United States in 2005 under the title Magical DoReMi .