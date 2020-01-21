My Hero Academia Anime Season 4's Video Previews School Festival Arc

The official website for the My Hero Academia television anime revealed a promotional video and key visual for the upcoming new arc on Tuesday. The video previews KANA-BOON 's new opening theme song "Star Marker."

The second half of the anime's fourth season, which will focus on the School Festival arc that began in the manga's 19th volume, will debut on Saturday . Ryokuōshoku Shakai are performing the new ending song "Shout Baby."

The fourth season premiered in Japan on October 12. Funimation , Hulu , and Crunchyroll are streaming the season as it airs in Japan. The show premiered on Toonami on November 9. The season will have a total of 25 episodes (episodes 64 through 88 of the overall anime). The first half of the fourth season covers the manga's Hero Intern arc that began in the 14th volume.

Blue Encount ( Banana Fish , Gintama 2015 and 2017) performed the previous opening theme song "Polaris," and Sayuri ( ERASED , Golden Kamuy ) performed the previous ending theme song "Kōkai no Uta" ("About a voyage").

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising , the second film in the franchise, ranked at #3 in its opening weekend from December 21-22. The film opened on December 20 on 313 screens, and sold 224,000 tickets on Saturday-Sunday and earned 283 million yen (about US$2.59 million) on those two days. Funimation will screen the film in the United States and Canada on February 26.