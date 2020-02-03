CoMix Wave Films Unveils Oshiete Hokusai! Anime Project at TAAF 2020

Anime studio CoMix Wave Films announced on Friday that it will have a staff talk show about Oshiete Hokusai! -THE ANIMATION- (Teach Me, Hokusai!), a new anime project based on the Oshiete Hokusai! manga by Naoto Iwakiri on March 15 at 5:40 p.m. at the Sunshine City Fountain Square as part of the Tokyo Anime Film Festival (TAAF). Iwakiri and other staff members will host the talk show, which will reveal the first information about the project.

Iwakiri is directing the project. He had posted on Twitter about the project in conjunction with CoMix Wave Films in January 2018.

Iwakiri launched the manga on the "cakes" website in August 2016. The manga's compiled book shipped in Japan in June 2017. The story follows Tenkorin Okakura, a high school slacker girl. While dreaming of a painter god, she makes a wish that her dreams can come true without practice or effort. The god Raijin hears her wish, summons real-life historical artists, and tells Tenkorin to have these artists teach her so that she can fulfill her dreams. Guided by their teachings, Tenkorin aims to become a real painter with a promising future.

TAAF 2020 will take place from March 13-16 in Ikebukuro, Tokyo.

Sources: CoMix Wave Films, TAAF, Comic Natalie