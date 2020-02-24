2020 Crayon Shin-chan Anime Film Reveals Theme Song, Trailer

Rekishi performs theme song for 28th film in series

The staff of Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Gekitotsu! Rakuga Kingdom to Hobo Yonin no Yūsha (Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Crash! Rakuga Kingdom and Roughly ............................................Four Heroes), the 28th film in the series, announced on Tuesday that musician Takafumi Ikeda's "solo unit" Rekishi will perform the film's theme song "Giga Aishiteru." TOHO began streaming a new trailer and teaser video for the film on Tuesday, and both videos preview the song.

The Crayon Shin-chan television anime will also use Rekishi's "Giga Aishiteru" as the ending theme song starting on March 7.

The film will open in Japan on April 24.

The film's story features a "magical crayon," and centers around a floating kingdom called Rakuga Kingdom (the name is a pun on the word "rakugaki" meaning "scribbling"). The kingdom gets its energy from scribbles, but lately the scribbles are decreasing and the kingdom is in danger of collapsing. To save the country, the military start forcing humans to scribble.

Television talent Ringo-chan will voice three characters named Ringo, Ichigo, and Melon, who together implement the Rakuga Kingdom's plan to force humans to scribble. Kyary Pamyu Pamyu will voice the princess of Rakuga Kingdom.

Takahiko Kyōgoku ( Land of the Lustrous , Love Live! School idol project , GATE ) is directing the film, and Ryō Takada ( Meow Meow Japanese History ) is writing the script. Shinei Animation , TV Asahi , ADK , and Futabasha are credited for production.

The previous film in the franchise , Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Shinkon Ryokō Hurricane ~Ushinawareta Hiroshi~ (Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Honeymoon Hurricane, Lost Hiroshi), opened in Japan last April. The film ranked at #3 at the box office in its opening weekend.