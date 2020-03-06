Official Evangelion Smartphone App Offers 3 Movies, Pen Pen Game for Free

The official website for the Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise announced on Friday that EVA-EXTRA, the official Neon Genesis Evangelion smartphone app for iOS and Android, will begin offering the Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone , Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance , and Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo anime films for free on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. JST. The films will be available until March 31.

The recently renovated EVA-EXTRA app launched on Friday a free game titled Pen Pen Nankyoku Daibōken (Pen Pen's Antarctic Adventure). The game follows Misato's "hot spring penguin" Pen Pen as he runs in Antarctica.

The Rebuild of Evangelion feature film tetralogy reinterprets the events in the 1995 television series. The first three films Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone , Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance , and Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo , debuted in 2007, 2009, and 2012 respectively.

Studio Khara 's new Evangelion film, Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), will open in Japan on June 27.

Studio Khara debuted the first 10 minutes and 40 seconds of the film last July. The Japan Expo event in Paris screened the video at a " Yoko Takahashi x Evangelion Stage" presentation. The video also screened at Anime Expo in Los Angeles, after a screening of Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo , and also screened in Shanghai during an Evangelion event in Jing'an District. Additionally, the video screened in six locations in Japan.

Voice actress Megumi Ogata , who voices the main character Shinji Ikari in the Evangelion franchise , said on her Twitter account on February 25 that the dialogue recording for the Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ) film is all but finished. Studio Khara had stated last March that dialogue recording had begun for Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 .

Netflix began streaming the original Neon Genesis Evangelion television anime series as well as the Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth and Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion films last June.

Toei released the free-to-download EVA-EXTRA smartphone app last July.