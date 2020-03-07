Argonavis from BanG Dream! TV Anime's New Trailer Streamed

Series about all-male bands premieres on April 10

The official YouTube channel for Bushiroad 's BanG Dream! franchise 's Argonavis all-male band began streaming a trailer on Friday for Argonavis from BanG Dream! Animation , the television anime based on the characters.

The anime will premiere on April 10 in the "Super Animeism" programming block on MBS , TBS , and 26 other channels throughout Japan.

The anime now also includes the GYROAXIA band, who perform one of the anime's opening theme songs, "SCATTER," with lyrics by ROOKiEZ is PUNK'D bandleader SHiNNOSUKE, and composition and arrangement by SPYAIR guitarist UZ . Argonavis performs the other opening theme song "Hoshi ga Hajimaru" (The Stars Begin).

Jin Ogasawara will voice GYROAXIA vocalist Nayuta Asahi (center in image above). Other cast members for the band include Takumi Mano as Reon Misono (guitar, leftmost), Hiroto Akiya as Ryo Akebono (bass, center left), Kōsuke Miyauchi as Miyuki Sakaigawa (drums, center right), and Shinichi Hashimoto as Kenta Satozuka (guitar, rightmost).

Atsushi Miyauchi and Takuya Satō also voice new characters in the anime. Miyauchi plays Kenzō "Master" Hakkōda (left in image above), the owner of the cafe Submariner where Argonavis members hang out to air their problems. Satō plays Shintaro Mashū (right), the manager of GYROAXIA.

Hiroshi Nishikiori ( Azumanga Daioh , A Certain Magical Index , Trinity Seven ) is directing the anime at Sanzigen, and Hikaru Miyoshi ( Kanshikan Tsunemori Akane ) is the character designer for both the anime and the game. Nobuhiro Mōri is writing and supervising both the anime and the game's script, and Ko Nakamura is once again credited for the story concept.

The band will also have a game project titled Argonavis from BanG Dream! AASide that will debut in the latter half of 2020. The game's story will be set after the story of the anime. The game will have both adventure game and rhythm game elements. Besides Argonavis and GYROAXIA, the game will have a new all-male band named Fantome Iris.

Bushiroad announced the Argonavis group in May 2018. The group is comprised of the characters Ren Nanahoshi ( Masahiro Itou , vocals), Yūto Goryō ( Daisuke Hyūga , guitar), Wataru Matoba ( Seiji Maeda , bass), Banri Shiroishi ( Shōhei Hashimoto , drums), and Rio Kikyō ( Shūta Morishima , keyboards).