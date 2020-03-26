Evangelion Battlefields Smartphone Game Delays Release

Game was originally slated for Thursday release

The official Twitter account for Evangelion Battlefields , Mobcast 's smartphone game for the Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise , announced on Wednesday that Mobcast has delayed the game's release. The company did not announce a new release date.

The game was originally slated to launch on Thursday .

The game will be set in Tokyo-3, and will feature various Evangelion units in combat against each other. The game will include material from the Rebuild of Evangelion films.

The game will also have a special "lead controller" that will allow players to control the game. The game link to figures of various characters from the franchise . Players will be able to attach figures to the lead controller and use the characters in the game. More figures featuring additional characters will debut with updates.