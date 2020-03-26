News
Evangelion Battlefields Smartphone Game Delays Release
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official Twitter account for Evangelion Battlefields, Mobcast's smartphone game for the Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise, announced on Wednesday that Mobcast has delayed the game's release. The company did not announce a new release date.
The game was originally slated to launch on Thursday.
The game will be set in Tokyo-3, and will feature various Evangelion units in combat against each other. The game will include material from the Rebuild of Evangelion films.
The game will also have a special "lead controller" that will allow players to control the game. The game link to figures of various characters from the franchise. Players will be able to attach figures to the lead controller and use the characters in the game. More figures featuring additional characters will debut with updates.
Source: Evangelion Battlefields Twitter account via Siliconera