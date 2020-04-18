Takasugi-san's Obento's Nozomi Yanahara Launches New Manga

Koi wa Ronpa Dekinai launches in May

This year's ninth issue of Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine announced on Friday that Nozomi Yanahara will launch a new manga titled Koi wa Ronpa Dekinai (You Can't Beat Love) in the magazine's 10th issue, which will ship on May 1. The manga's first chapter will have an opening color page. Square Enix stated the manga is about "friendships between men and women."

Yanahara's Takasugi-san's Obento ( Takasugi-san-chi no Obentō ) manga launched in Comic Flapper in 2009, and ended in May 2015. Kadokawa published 10 compiled book volumes for the manga. Digital Manga released two volumes in English, and Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website also added the series under the title Takasugi-san Family's Obento when it launched in 2014, but is also only offering Digital Manga's two volumes.

Yanahara launched the manga in Comic Flapper in June 2016, and ended the series in August 2018.