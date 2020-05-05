Voice Actress Yui Ishikawa Files Police Report Due to Threats

Threats to harm Ishikawa, family, agency began in April

Yui Ishikawa 's talent agency mitt management announced on her Twitter account on Tuesday that they have filed a police report regarding threats against the voice actress. The announcement stated that malicious posts have continued since April, threatening harm to Ishikawa herself, her family, and her agency. The agency is staying in contact with legal advisers and police as an investigation gets underway.

The announcement also apologized to fans for causing concern and thanked them for support.

Ishikawa's anime roles include Attack on Titan 's Mikasa Ackerman, Violet Evergarden 's Violet Everegarden, Smile Down the Runway 's Honoka Tsumura, and Kemono Friends 2 's Kyururu. She has also performed theme songs for anime such as Attack on Titan: Junior High , Heroic Age , and Girlish Number .