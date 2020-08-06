News
KLab Partners with Electronic Arts on New Mobile Title
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
New title to feature "leading IP from EA"
Japanese game developer KLab Inc. announced on Thursday that it is partnering with American-based entertainment company Electronic Arts (EA) to develop an online mobile title. KLab plans to develop and operate the game, which will be "with a leading IP from EA."
KLab is known for games such as Love Live! School Idol Festival, Bleach: Brave Souls, and Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team.
EA is known for its trademarked game franchises such as The Sims, EA SPORTS, Battlefield, APEX Legends, Need for Speed, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies.
Source: Press release