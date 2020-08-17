Japan's Agency of Cultural Affairs Reveals Animated Works for 'Animation Talent Training Research & Study Project 2020' Initiative

The Japanese government's Agency of Cultural Affairs announced on Monday the four studios that will participate in its “Animation Talent Training Research & Study Project 2020" initiative. The studios IMAGICA , Usagi.Ou , Orange , and Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab will each produce an animation project from seven to 10 minutes in length. The works will aim to raise the skill level of existing animators, and educate aspiring animators.

The Agency of Cultural Affairs announced the project on July 15.

Imagica 's project is titled "Kochira Nishi-Tokyo-shi Deliver Keisatsu/Deliver Police" with Takashi Sano ( Tower of God ) as director. The project is targeted at both key animators and in-between animators.

Usagi.Ou 's project is titled "Hachimitsu Suicide Machine," with Yūji Umoto ( Ganbare! Lulu Lolo - Tiny Twin Bears , Kaiju Step Wandabada ) as director. The project is targeted at animators.

Orange 's project is titled "Want to Go Home! Semete Chikyū no Jūryokuka de," with Akihiko Orikasa (CG chief for Ghost in the Shell Arise ) as director. The project is aimed at directors, scriptwriters, background art directors, CG animators, and modelers.

Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab 's project is titled "Ryūgeki no Kyōkotsu," with Tsukasa Sakurai (animation director for Monogatari Series Second Season ) as director. The project is aimed at animation directors, key animators, in-between touchup, in-between checkers, and coloring checkers.

The titles of all the above works are tentative titles.

The initiative is separate from the Agency of Cultural Affairs' "Young Animator Training Project," which aims to train young animators on-the-job. The agency launched that project in 2010 under the " Anime Mirai " name, with the aim of fostering the growth of domestic animation studios, and tackling the concern that more of the Japanese animation process is being outsourced overseas. The project was later renamed to Anime Tamago . The project has spawned such works as Little Witch Academia , Death Billiards (which inspired the Death Parade television anime), and Ongaku Shōjo .