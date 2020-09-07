Tokyo Int'l Film Fest's Content Market Moves Online

Organizers cite safety concerns for November 4-6 event

Organizers of the Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFFCOM) announced on Monday that they will hold this year's Content Market online from November 4-6 due to the effects of COVID-19. The website announcement said, "TIFFCOM2020 was originally intended to be held in conjunction with the face-to-face content market, but we shifted online in order to ensure the safety of participants."

This year's market will include online booths, business matching, screenings, and seminars. The organizers of the market announced early this year that the market would relocate from Ikebukuro to a hotel closer to the festival's main venue in Roppongi, Tokyo. The organizers then announced in early August that most of the market would run as an in-person event, while seminars would run online.

The overall festival was originally scheduled for October 31 to November 9 at TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills .

Last year's TIFFCCOM premiered the live-action film adaptation of Osamu Tezuka 's manga Barbara and screened the "Jurassic!" anime short with a remaster of Toei Animation 's The White Snake film.

Sources: TIFFCOM's Japanese and English websites, Variety (Patrick Frater)