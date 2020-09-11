World Witches United Front Smartphone Game's Promo Video Streamed

iOS/Android game about 509th Joint Fighter Wing launches in fall

The official website for the World Witches United Front iOS and Android game began streaming a promotional video on Friday.

The "witch-soaring omnidirectional shooting" game will launch this fall. Cave Interactive is developing the game in cooperation with Kadokawa and ForwardWorks. The game will center on the 509th Joint Fighter Wing with an original story, and it will be free to play but include in-app purchases.

The World Witches franchise's World Witches Hasshin Shimasu—! (World Witches Take Off!) television anime will premiere in 2021. Like the previous Strike Witches: 501st JOINT FIGHTER WING Take Off! anime, the anime will follow the humorous daily lives of the Witches when they are not in battle. However, the new anime will not only feature the 501st Joint Fighter Wing ( Strike Witches ), but also the 502nd ( Brave Witches ). Many of the main cast and staff from Strike Witches: 501st JOINT FIGHTER WING Take Off! are returning for the new anime.