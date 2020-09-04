World Witches Franchise Gets Smartphone Game This Fall

World Witches United Front iOS/Android game centers on 509th Joint Fighter Wing

Kadokawa , ForwardWorks, and Cave Interactive announced on Friday the World Witches United Front iOS and Android game for release in Japan this fall. Kadokawa began streaming a teaser video for the game.

Cave Interactive is developing the game, and it will center on the 509th Joint Fighter Wing. Staff will reveal more information during the "509th Joint Fighter Wing Official Briefing" livestream on September 11 at 7:00 a.m. EDT.

The World Witches franchise's World Witches Hasshin Shimasu—! (World Witches Take Off!) television anime will premiere in 2021. Like the previous Strike Witches: 501st JOINT FIGHTER WING Take Off! anime, the anime will follow the humorous daily lives of the Witches when they are not in battle. However, the new anime will not only feature the 501st Joint Fighter Wing ( Strike Witches ), but also the 502nd ( Brave Witches ). Many of the main cast and staff from Strike Witches: 501st JOINT FIGHTER WING Take Off! are returning for the new anime.