Octopath Traveler Prequel Mobile Game's Trailer Previews Wealth Story

Game launches on iOS, Android on October 28 in Japan

Square Enix began streaming a main story preview trailer for Octopath Traveler Tairiku no Hasha (Octopath Traveler: Ruler of the Continent), a smartphone RPG prequel to its Octopath Traveler game, on Monday. The game will have three stories centered on those who have attained wealth, power, and fame. The video previews the storyline related to the witch of greed Helminia, who has attained wealth.

The game will launch for iOS and Android devices on October 28 in Japan.

The game is set on the same Orsterra continent as the original game, but is set a few years before the start of the story. Like the original game, the new smartphone game will have pixel art sprites combined with a 3D environment, and players will be able to form parties of up to eight characters and control them through a menu-driven battle system. Players will also be able to converse with villagers and other characters when in the field.

Square Enix announced in November 2019 that the game was delayed from 2019 to 2020. The game's producer Yūki Yokoyama noted in November that Version 1.0.0 of the game was almost complete. The game will be free to play with optional in-game purchases for items.

The original game shipped worldwide in July 2018 for the Nintendo Switch. The game then launched on PC via Steam in June 2019, and on Stadia in April. The same team who developed the Bravely Default game worked on Octopath Traveler .

At the beginning of the game, players choose one of the characters to follow, but can meet the others along the way. Players can swap recruited characters into their party of four at taverns. All stories are accessible via one playthrough. Each of the main characters has a different path action that can be used in the field. For example, Olberic can challenge other characters to duels, while Ophilia can guide NPCs to where they need to go. Each character also has a unique talent that can be used in battle.

Square Enix also hinted in March 2019 about a new console game in the series.