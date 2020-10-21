Akai Kōen Band Leader Maisa Tsuno Passes Away at 29

Police investigate death as possible suicide

NHK reported on Monday that guitarist, composer, and Akai Kōen band leader Maisa Tsuno has passed away. She was 29.

NHK stated police are investigating the incident as a possible suicide. Tsuno was found in her home in Tokyo's Suginami war at 9:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Tsuno was one of Akai Kōen 's founding members, and was the composer for all of the band's music. She also composed music for such artists as Airi Suzuki , SMAP , Morning Musume, and more.

In anime, Tsuno was one of the composers that lent their talents to Shinichiro Watanabe 's Carole & Tuesday anime. Tsuno composed the "Round & Laundry" song, which appears in the anime's third episode played by the main characters.

Akai Kōen performed the theme song "Zettai Reido" for the Drifting Dragons anime. The band's "Orange/pray" single will ship on November 25.

Source: NHK via Hachima Kikō

If you or anyone you know is suicidal or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a suicide prevention organization in your country. In Japan, the TELL LifeLine service is available at 03-5774-0992, and an English counseling service is available at 03-4550-1146. In the United States, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255. In Canada, Crisis Services Canada is available at 1-833-456-4566.