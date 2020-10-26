Demon Slayer Film Becomes Fastest Film in Japan to Earn 10 Billion Yen

Film earns 10.7 billion yen, sells 7.9 million tickets in 10 days

TOHO and Aniplex announced on Monday that the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen ) film has sold 7,983,442 tickets to earn 10,754,232,550 yen (about US$102.52 million) in its first 10 days at the box office. The film set a new record in Japan for the fastest film to earn 10 billion yen, beating out Spirited Away (which is currently the top-grossing film of all time in Japan, having earned 30.8 billion yen). Spirited Away took 25 days to reach 10 billion yen when it opened in Japan in 2001.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train sold 1,115,182 tickets on Saturday to earn 1,500,944,600 yen (about US$14.3 million), and 1,157,654 tickets on Sunday to earn 1,540,504,150 yen (about US$14.68 million).

The film opened in Japan on October 16. The anime began screening in all 38 IMAX theaters in Japan on the same day. The film is the first Japanese film opening this year to screen in IMAX theaters. Theatergoers received a "Rengoku Volume 0" manga volume, which was limited to 4.5 million copies. Original manga creator Koyoharu Gotouge drew the manga, which shows Rengoku's first mission.

The film had the highest opening weekend globally for the October 16-18 weekend. The film sold 3,424,930 tickets and earned 4,623,117,450 yen (about US$43.85 million) in Japan in its first three days.

The main staff members of the previous television anime returned for the sequel film. TOHO and Aniplex are handling the film's distribution in Japan.

Funimation and Aniplex of America will screen the film in theaters in North America in early 2021.

Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2019, and aired its 26th and final episode in September 2019.

Sources: Cinema Today (梅山富美子), Eiga.com