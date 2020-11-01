PriPri Chi-chan's Hiromu Shinozuka Ends Mero to Koi no Mahō Manga

Romantic comedy manga centers on girl who gets love help from magician, familiar

The December issue of Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine revealed on Monday that Hiromu Shinozuka will end the Mero to Koi no Mahō ( Mero and love magic ) manga in the magazine's January 2021 issue, which will ship on December 1.

The romantic comedy manga launched in May 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's third volume on September 1. The manga centers on Kiina, a girl who worries about her first love Kō, because Kō won't look her way. Then one day a magician named Mero and a familiar named Murasaki appear in front of Kiina, and they decide to help Kiina in her first love for a specific reason.

Shinozuka launched the PriPri Chi-chan!! manga in Ciao in March 2015, and ended it in February 2019. The manga's seventh and final volume shipped in April 2019. The manga's story revolves around a girl named Yūka, who encounters a creature named Chii-chan who comes from the depths of the Earth (the name is a pun of chiteijin, the Japanese word for underground dweller), and an alien named Ucchan (a pun of uchūjin or alien). The series follows their heartwarming and chaotic everyday lives together.

A television anime adaptation premiered in April 2017, and aired for 36 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.