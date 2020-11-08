News
Sk8 the Infinity Anime's 2nd Promo Video Previews Cast
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official Twitter account for director Hiroko Utsumi (Banana Fish, Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club, Free! Eternal Summer) and animation studio BONES' (Eureka Seven, My Hero Academia) original anime project Sk8 the Infinity began streaming a second promotional video and a commercial on Saturday.
【第2弾PV公開】— TVアニメ「SK∞ エスケーエイト」 (@sk8_project) November 7, 2020
2021年1月9日(土)深夜2時より『ANiMAZiNG!!!』枠にて放送スタート!
暦: #畠中祐
ランガ: #小林千晃
MIYA: #永塚拓馬
シャドウ: #三宅健太
Cherry blossom: #緑川光
ジョー: #松本保典
愛抱夢: #子安武人
菊池 忠: #小野賢章#sk_8 pic.twitter.com/7yRMha4g9d
【第1弾CM放送中】— TVアニメ「SK∞ エスケーエイト」 (@sk8_project) November 7, 2020
本日より、『ANiMAZiNG!!!』枠にてTVアニメ「SK∞ エスケーエイト」第1弾CMが放送開始!
キャラクターボイスは初公開!
皆さまぜひチェックして下さいね!
▼公式サイト▼https://t.co/gssCYupv0Q#sk_8 pic.twitter.com/hfcUDNGAgj
The anime will premiere on ABC TV and TV Asahi's "ANiMAZiNG!!!" programming block starting on January 9. The show will air at 2:00 a.m. on Saturdays.
The show stars:
- Tasuku Hatanaka as Reki
- Chiaki Kobayashi as Langa
- Takuma Nagatsuka as Miya
- Kenta Miyake as Shadow
- Hikaru Midorikawa as Cherry Blossom
- Yasunori Matsumoto as Joe
- Takehito Koyasu as Adam
- Kensho Ono as Tadashi Kikuchi
Ichiro Okouchi (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress) is writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Michinori Chiba (Basilisk, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans) is designing the characters. Ryō Takahashi (ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept., Argonavis from BanG Dream!) is composing the music.
Additional staff includes:
- Chief Animation Director: Michinori Chiba, Hiroki Kanno
- Skateboard Design: Studio No Border
- Color Design: Yukari Goto
- Art Director: Yumiko Kondou
- 3DCG Director: Yōta Andō
- Director of Photography: Masataka Ikegami
- Editing: Honami Yamagishi
- Sound Director: Masafumi Mima
- Sound Effects: Shizuo Kurahashi, Sachiko Nishi
The anime centers on Reki, a second-year high school student who loves skateboarding, and gets caught up in "S," an underground and dangerous skateboard race at an abandoned mine with no rules. Langa, who has returned to Japan from Canada and has never skateboarded before, also gets wrapped up in S along with Reki. Dirty racers, AI racers, and other unique individuals compete in the "youth skateboard race battle."
Images © BONES, Hiroko Utsumi / Project SK∞