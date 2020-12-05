Neptunia ReVerse Game Gets Western Release on PS5 in 2021

RPG launches in Japan on December 17

Idea Factory International announced on Thursday that it will release Compile Heart 's Go! Go! 5 Jiden Game Neptune re★Verse , the first Neptunia franchise game for the PlayStation 5, in the West. The game will launch physically and digitally in 2021 under the title Neptunia ReVerse . The game will have Japanese and English voiceovers and English text.

The game will launch on December 17 in Japan. Zwei performs the game's theme song "For Share!!."

The game is a new edition of the Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1 Plus PlayStation 4 game. The PS4 version was itself a "refined" version of the Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1 PlayStation Vita game. Go! Go! 5 Jiden Game Neptune re★Verse will feature an upgraded game system, game balances, and the most amount of characters, equipment, and clothes in the franchise . The game will also feature arranged songs and new songs, and CG images.

The game's announcement marked the franchise 's 10th anniversary. The original Hyperdimension Neptunia game shipped for the PlayStation 3 in Japan on August 19, 2010. The game's announcement video in August had also revealed that Compile Heart is working on other projects in the franchise besides the PS5 game.

Idea Factory International will release the VVVtunia ( Neptunia Virtual Stars ) PlayStation 4 game in the West in 2021 with Japanese and English audio and English subtitles. The game launched for the PS4 in Japan on August 6 after a delay.

Idea Factory International released the Megadimension Neptunia VII game digitally for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on July 28. Idea Factory released the Megadimension Neptunia VII game for the PS4 in Japan in April 2015, and then released the game in the West in February 2016. Idea Factory released the game on PC via Steam in July 2016.

Source: Press release