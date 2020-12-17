ReLIFE's Yayoiso Ends Blue Hearts Manga in Next Chapter

Manga about 4 students at brink of repeating schoolyear launched in November 2018

The official information Twitter account for manga creator Yayoiso announced on December 12 that the Blue Hearts manga will end in the next chapter.

The manga's story is set in an elite high school. When high schooler Yūhi Nagi is caught cheating on a test, he is sent to the principal's office. There, he finds that four other students besides him have been called. The principal informs them that they have the worst grades in the entire school, and if they fail to enter the top 200 of students by the term-end test, they will have to repeat a year. So begins the story of the four failures and the one who will take on the role of teaching them.

Yayoiso launched the manga on the Comico app in November 2018. Futabasha published the manga's third compiled book volume on August 11. The fourth volume will ship on February 12.

Yayoiso launched her ReLIFE manga on the Comico app in 2013, and ended it in March 2018 with the 222nd chapter. Earth Star Entertainment published the manga's 15th and final volume on February 13 with an epilogue chapter. Crunchyroll began releasing the manga digitally in 2015, but it is no longer publishing the manga as of December 2017.

The manga inspired an anime series that debuted in its entirety on the Comico app in June 2016. A live-action film adaptation opened in Japan in April 2017. The anime adaptation's four-episode finale shipped on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in March 2018, and it also streamed on Amazon Prime . Crunchyroll streamed both the original anime and the finale OVA . Funimation released the original anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in October 2017, and it also released the finale OVA on home video in May 2019.