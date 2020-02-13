ReLIFE Manga's Final Volume Includes New Epilogue Chapter

Manga ended in 2018, 15th volume shipped on Thursday

The 15th and final compiled book volume of Yayoiso 's ReLIFE manga, which shipped on Thursday , included an exclusive new epilogue chapter set after the manga's final chapter. The first print edition of the volume also includes an illustration card.

The manga revolves around Arata Kaizaki, an unemployed, single 27-year-old who has just been cut off from his parents' financial support. Unable to find a job due to his leaving his previous employer within three months, he is stuck. One night after drinking with a high school friend, Arata meets Ryō Yoake, a man who offers Arata pills to turn him back into a 17-year old so he can redo his life. After agreeing to the experiment, Arata joins a high school class and meets Chizuru Hishiro, a socially awkward silent beauty who yearns to have friends. Through connecting with her and other classmates, Arata must find what he lacks to live a happy life in the real world within a one-year time limit.

Yayoiso began the manga on the Comico app in 2013 and ended it in March 2018 with the 222nd chapter. Crunchyroll began releasing the manga digitally in 2015, but it is no longer publishing the manga as of December 2017.

The manga inspired an anime series that debuted in its entirety on the Comico app in June 2016. A live-action film adaptation opened in Japan in April 2017. The anime adaptation's four-episode finale shipped on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in March 2018, and it also streamed on Amazon Prime . Crunchyroll streamed both the original anime and the finale OVA . Funimation released the original anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in October 2017, and it also released the finale OVA on home video last May.

Yayoiso launched the Blue Hearts manga on the Comico app in November 2018.

Source: Comic Natalie