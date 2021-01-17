Gintama The Final Film Adds Screenings with Commentary by Voice Cast

Viewers can download app with secondary audio starting on January 22

The official website for Gintama: The Final , the new anime film of Hideaki Sorachi 's Gintama manga, revealed on Saturday that theaters across Japan will start screening the film with audio commentary by the cast on January 22. Viewers can listen to the second audio channel with commentary by downloading it from a "Hello! Movie!" app and listening on their smartphones with headphones. The commentary features six voice actors: Tomokazu Sugita , Daisuke Sakaguchi , Rie Kugimiya , Susumu Chiba , Kazuya Nakai , and Kenichi Suzumura .

Gintama: The Final opened in Japan on January 8. The film is based on the finale of the original manga, combined with new story elements.

The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend — ending Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train 's 12 consecutive weekends at the top of the Japanese box office.

The manga also inspired a new net anime special titled Gintama The Semi-Final , which is a two-episode prequel to the film. The net anime premiered exclusively in Japan on the online dTV service on Friday.

