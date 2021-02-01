Demon Slayer Fan Book to Include 3 New 1-Shot Manga

Fan book also includes 3 previous 1-shots, ships on February 4

Shueisha revealed some of the content included in the upcoming second fan book for Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga on Monday, which will include three new one-shot manga exclusive to the art book, as well as three other one-shot manga that previously appeared in other publications.

The first manga one-shot is titled "Tanjirō no Kinkyō Hōkokusho" (Report on Tanjiro's Present Condition), which will show Tanjiro and other characters after the manga's conclusion. The second one-shot is titled "Totsugeki!! Jigoku no Onitorizai ~Sanzunokawa o Koete~ (Breaking! Hell Demon Report ~Crossing the Far Shore~) which will show some of the demons from "that time." The third one-shot is titled "Kimetsu no Dodai" (The Foundation of Kimetsu), which will show some of Gotouge's real stories from drawing the manga during its serialization.

The fan book will also include the "Rengoku Volume 0" one-shot that was previously given out as a bonus for theatergoers for Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train , and the "Nenshi Bangai-han" and "Nenmatsu Bangai-hen" one-shots that were published respectively in the combined sixth and seventh 2020 issue and the combined fourth and fifth 2019 issue of Weekly Shonen Jump .

The fan book will ship on February 4.

Source: Oricon