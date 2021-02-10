News
MangaPlus Adds Don't Blush Sekime-san! Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Romantic comedy manga by Shigure Tokita launched on January 5
Shueisha's MANGA Plus website added the first three chapters of Shigure Tokita's Don't Blush Sekime-san! (Sekimen Shinaide Sekime-san) manga on Monday. New chapters will launch every Monday.
Shueisha describes the manga:
His girlfriend is super popular, but he's the only one who sees her turn bright-red! A rom-com about a boy and his over-embarrassed girlfriend!
Tokita launched the first three chapters of the manga simultaneously on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ website on January 5. The manga serialized its ninth chapter on Tuesday.
Source: Manga Plus