Our Teachers Are Dating! Yuri Manga Ends

The April issue of Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine published the final chapter of Pikachi Oui 's Our Teachers Are Dating! ( Hayama-sensei to Terano-sensei wa Tsukiatteiru ) manga on Thursday . The manga's fourth compiled book volume will ship in April.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga digitally, and it describes the story:

Hayama-sensei and Terano-sensei are two women who work at the same school…and just started going out. They're a little shy about their budding relationship, but their coworkers–and even their students–are rooting for them as they bumble their way through love!

Oui launched the manga in Comic Yuri Hime in June 2018. Ichijinsha published the manga's third volume in June 2020. Seven Seas Entertainment released the second volume on January 26, and it will release the third volume on March 23. Seven Seas Entertainment initially announced the manga with the English title The Gym Teacher and School Nurse are Dating! , but began releasing the manga with the title Our Teachers Are Dating! .