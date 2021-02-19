Seven Seas Licenses Mariko Kikuchi's A Life Turned Upside Down: My Dad's an Alcoholic Manga

1-volume autobiographical manga inspired live-action film in 2020

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Friday that it has licensed Mariko Kikuchi's A Life Turned Upside Down: My Dad's an Alcoholic ( Yō to Bakemono ni Naru Chichi ga Tsurai ) manga. The company plans to release the manga in a single large-trim edition this November digitally and physically.

The company describes the manga:

Mariko Kikuchi tells the painful story of her father's alcoholism, and her own journey through guilt and self-blame to understand her father's illness. She rejects the common belief that family members can and should be forgiven for anything they do, no matter how much harm they cause. This powerful, self-contained autobiographical manga began as a web series that went viral, and went on to inspire a 2019 film in Japan. Now this groundbreaking work about the ripple effects of addiction will be released in English for the very first time.

The manga ran in Akita Shoten 's Champion Cross magazine in 2017. A new one-shot then ran in Akita Shoten 's Elegance Eve magazine later that year. Akita Shoten published one volume for the manga.

The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in March 2020.



