Yen Press Adds 4 New Light Novels, 1 New Manga, Print Version of Megumi Hayashibara memoir

Yen Press announced five new licenses on Friday for four light novels and one manga, all of which will debut in English this August. Additionally, the company revealed that it will release the Megumi Hayashibara 's The Characters Taught Me Everything: Living Life One Episode at a Time memoir book in print in August. The book will go on sale digitally on Saturday , the same day the book goes on sale in Japan.

The new licenses include:

Title: Bond and Book: The Only Way of the Operating Room ( Musubu to Hon: "Gekashitsu" no Itto ) novel

Story by Mizuki Nomura ( Book Girl )

Illustration by Miho Takeoka

Summary: Musubu is a boy who can hear the voices of books. One day, he meets a children's book who wants to go back to someone named Hana, and the search begins. Will he be able to fulfill the book's request…?



Title: The Undead King's Reign of Peace ( Fusai to Fushiō no Saiseki ) novel

Story by Sakuma Sasaki ( The Dirty Way to Destroy the Goddess's Heroes )

Illustration by Eishi Hayama

Summary: A young girl, Mira, on the brink of death due to an epidemic is rescued by the terrifying No Life King, a skeleton of great power. As he continues to help and provide for her and others, the people around him eventually come to trust and rely on him. However, their peaceful life is shattered when the local ruler hears talk about sightings of a powerful undead and dispatches soldiers to put the threat down. Will the No Life King and Mira be able to achieve a world where everyone can live in peace when everyone's first instinct is to either fight them or run away??



Title: Magistealth Bad Trip novel

Story by Kazuma Kamachi ( A Certain Magical Index )

Illustration by Mahaya

Summary: When a virtual money game, where all illegal acts are permitted, grows so popular it affects the real-world economy, a skilled and unscrupulous player can have devastating influence. Fortunately, Kaname Suho and his succubus-like AI partner have some of the best skills at their disposal to protect the real world from the virtual one. A new crime action series from the author of A Certain Magical Index !



Title: Meikyuu: Labyrinth Kingdom, A Tactical Fantasy World Survival Guide ( Meikyū Kingdom ) novel

Story by Iori Miyazawa ( Otherside Picnic )

Illustrations by Toichiro Kawashima

Contributions by Adventure Planning Service

Summary: After being transported to another world, one man's mission is to rebuild a kingdom. He has a very particular set of skills and he's ready to face any obstacle because...who dares, wins! Monster, dungeon, and war stand no chance against the special forces!



Title: Bungo Stray Dogs Beast manga

Story by Kafka Asagiri

Art by Sango Harukawa and Shiwasu Hoshikawa

Summary: In the parallel universe of Bungo Stray Dogs : Beast, Ryūnosuke Akutagawa 's desperate mission to save his younger sister leads to him being recruited by the armed detective agency! But standing in his way is none other than the fearsome White Reaper of the Port Mafia—Atsushi Nakajima. As darkness and light face off, what fate awaits the two…?



Source: Press release