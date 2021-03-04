The irregular at magic high school Spinoff Sequel Novel Gets Manga

Cygnus no Otome-tachi manga about 2 sisters reuniting launches on March 27

The official Twitter account for Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine revealed on January 27 that La-na will launch a manga adaptation of Tsutomu Satou and Kana Ishida 's Shin・ Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei Cygnus no Otome-tachi (New・The Irregular at Magic High School Maidens of Cygnus) sequel novel series. The manga will launch in the magazine's May issue on March 27.

The novels are set one year after Tatsuya and Miyuki graduate, and center on two girls named Arisa and Marika. Though raised as sisters, Arisa is one day entrusted to the elite Jumonji magical family, separating them for two years. Now, both are enrolled at First High School, and finally reunite.

The franchise 's official website began publishing a prequel to this series in July 2020. The novel shipped on January 9.

Satou's The Irregular at Magic High School ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei ) light novel series launched in 2008. The series ended with the 32nd volume, subtitled "Sacrifice-hen/Sotsugyō-hen" (Sacrifice/Graduation Arc), in September 2020. Shin・ Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei Cygnus no Otome-tachi is one of the two sequel novels to the series, the other being Zoku・ Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei Magian Company (Sequel・The Irregular at Magic High School Magian Company), which shipped in October 2020.

The light novel series has 12 million copies in circulation, while the series as a whole including manga has 20 million copies in circulation. The novel series has inspired multiple manga from different authors, based on different arcs of the novels.

Yen Press releases the original The Irregular at Magic High School light novel series and Yu Mori 's The Honor Student at Magic High School spinoff manga.

The irregular at magic high school TV anime premiered in April 2014 and aired for 26 episodes. A second season, titled The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc , premiered in October 2020 and ran for 13 episodes. The anime franchise also includes the The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars film, which opened in Japan in June 2017.

The Honor Student at Magic High School manga is inspiring a television anime that will premiere this year. Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Tsuioku-hen (The magic at irregular high school: Reminiscence Arc), the eighth volume of the original novel series, is also inspiring an upcoming anime.