The Prince's Black Poison's Jun Yuzuki Launches New Manga on May 13

New romance manga is titled Fiance-sama kara Nigerarenai

The May issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine revealed on Tuesday that Jun Yuzuki will launch a new manga titled Fiance-sama kara Nigerarenai (You Can't Run From Your Fiance) in the magazine's next issue on May 13.

The manga's story centers on Natsuki, a 16-year-old high school student who becomes betrothed to Rui, a schoolmate and heir to a major corporation.

Yuzuki's previous series include Gakuen Prince , Rose & Wolf , and The Prince's Black Poison . Yuzuki ended Gakuen Prince and Rose & Wolf in 2011 and 2012, respectively.

Yuzuki launched The Prince's Black Poison ( Ōji-Sama ni wa Doku ga Aru . ) manga in May 2015, and ended it in May 2019. Kodansha published 10 volumes for the manga. Kodansha Comics released the manga in English digitally.

Random House 's Del Rey Manga imprint published three of Gakuen Prince 's 12 volumes in North America in 2009. JManga published the series on its website until the site closed in 2013.