So-He- Inaba's Binbin Fukufuku Nazuna-sama! Manga Ends

Manga about office worker's meeting with god of poverty launched in 2019

So-He- Inaba 's Binbin Fukufuku Nazuna-sama! manga ended in this year's 20th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine on Thursday.

Inaba launched the manga series in 2019's 42nd issue of Weekly Young Jump in September 2019 after debuting the manga as a one-shot in Weekly Young Jump and its YanJan! app in February 2019. The fifth compiled volume of the manga shipped on March 18, and the sixth volume will ship in June.

The comedy story centers on an office worker at an exploitive company. One day, he finds a girl he doesn't know in his room after returning home on the last train. The man's uninvited visitor turns out to be a god of poverty.

Inaba also launched the Senjitsu Tasukete Itadaita ◯◯ Desu! manga in the inaugural issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal Zero magazine in September 2019, and the manga is ongoing.

Inaba's Heisei Policemen!! manga launched in 2010 and ended in January 2014. The manga inspired a six-episode net anime series that premiered in April 2013.