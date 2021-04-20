Nyankees Author Atsushi Okada Launches New Manga

Sо̄sei Yūgi manga debuts on April 26

This year's 21st issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine revealed on Monday that Atsushi Okada ( Nyankees ) is launching a new manga titled Sо̄sei Yūgi (Twin Game) in the magazine's next issue on April 26.

The magazine teases that the story is about brothers' conflict over the traces of the strongest family organization.

Kodansha 's Days Neo website posted a listing and provisional chapter of the manga in March 2020.

Okada launched the Nyankees manga in Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in July 2016, and ended the manga in August 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's sixth and final volume on September 2019. Yen Press publishes the manga in English.