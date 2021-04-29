Funimation Streams English Dub for Strike Witches: Road to Berlin Anime

Funimation announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming the English dub for the Strike Witches: Road to Berlin ( Dai-501 Tōgō Sentō Kōkū-dan Strike Witches: Road to Berlin ) television anime series on Friday.

The English cast includes:

Jad Saxton is directing the English dub . Rickey Watkins is the lead ADR engineer. Clint Bickham is the scriptwriter and script supervisor. Michelle Rojas is in charge of ADR prep, and Andrew Tipps is the mix engineer.

Funimation had previously announced in October that it would begin streaming the series that month. However, the anime was removed on Funimation 's streaming service. Funimation told ANN in October that it would release an English dub of the series in 2021, and that it would not stream a simulcast .

The anime premiered in Japan in October 2020, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Humikane Shimada and Projekt Kagonish were credited with the original work of Strike Witches: Road to Berlin . Shimada was also credited with the original character designs. Kazuhiro Takamura returned to direct the series at David Production , and also adapted Shimada's character designs for animation. Striker Unit handled the series composition, and Tatsuhiko Urata ( Strike Witches and Strike Witches 2 scriptwriter) was credited as the chief writer.

Yoko Ishida returned to sing the opening theme song "Yūki no Tsubasa" (Wings of Courage), while the voice actress unit Dai-501 Tōgō Sentō Kōkū-dan (501st Joint Fighter Wing) performed the ending theme song "Kimi no Tsubasa ni Akogarete" (Yearning for Your Wings).

The overall franchise 's story centers on an alien invasion by beings known as the Neuroi. The only way to damage and ultimately defeat them lies in Witches, girls who possess magical powers and are capable of wielding Striker Units that enhance their abilities and allow them to maneuver in the air. The characters in the franchise are often based on real-life aerial aces from various nationalities.

Source: Funimation