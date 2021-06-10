Crunchyroll Adds 'Farewell, My Dear Cramer' Film Later Tonight

Film available at 12:00 a.m. EDT/9:00 p.m. PDT

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will add Eiga Sayonara Watashi no Cramer First Touch , the anime film of Naoshi Arakawa 's Farewell, My Dear Cramer ( Sayonara Watashi no Cramer ) manga. The film will be available streaming on Crunchyroll later today at 12:00 a.m. EDT/9:00 p.m. PDT, and will be available worldwide except in Asia.

The film's staff initially planned to release the film on April 1. However, the staff delayed the film due to "various circumstances" to June 11, and expressed hopes of a resolution to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The television anime premiered on April 4 on Tokyo MX . Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. The overall anime project stars:

The film's story adapts the Sayonara, Football prequel manga, which follows Nozomi in junior high school.

Seiki Takuno ( Boarding School Juliet , Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches ) is directing the TV series and film at LIDEN FILMS , and Natsuko Takahashi ( Tokyo Magnitude 8.0 , Cutie Honey Universe ) is writing the script. Eriko Itō ( Hamatora , Ane Log ) is designing the characters, and Masaru Yokoyama ( Your Lie in April , Fruits Basket ) is composing the music. Aika Kobayashi performs the opening theme song "Ambitious Goal."

Toei is distributing the film. Aika Kobayashi is performing the film's theme song "Sora wa Dare ka no Mono Ja Nai" (The Sky Doesn't Belong to Anyone) as well as the insert song "Can you sing along?"

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally simultaneously with its Japanese release, and also plans to release the manga in print. The company describes the manga:

With no soccer accomplishments to speak of during the entirety of Sumire Suo's junior high school years, the young wing gets an odd offer. Suo's main rival, Midori Soshizaki, invites her to join up on the same team in high school, with a promise that she'll never let Suo “play alone.” It's an earnest offer, but the question is whether Suo will take her up on it. Thus the curtain opens on a story that collects an enormous cast of individual soccer-playing personalities!

Arakawa launched the manga in May 2016.

Source: Crunchyroll