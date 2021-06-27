Chainsaw Man TV Anime's 1st Teaser Unveils Staff

Animation studio MAPPA revealed the first teaser promotional video for the television anime of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga at its 10th anniversary livestream event on Sunday. The video reveals the main staff

Ryū Nakayama is directing the anime at MAPPA , and Hiroshi Seko is writing the scripts. Kazutaka Sugiyama is designing the characters, and Tatsuya Yoshihara is directing the action. Makoto Nakazono is serving as chief technical director. Kiyotaka Oshiyama is designing the devils, and Yūsuke Takeda is directing the art. Naomi Nakano is the color key artist, and Yohei Miyahara is designing the screens. kensuke ushio is composing the music.

Fujimoto ( Fire Punch ) debuted the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2018, and Shueisha published the 11th volume on March 4. The manga ended its "first part," the "Kōan" (Public Safety) arc, in December. The manga's second part, the "Gakkō-hen" (School Arc), will serialize on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app and website. As of March the manga has 9.3 million copies in circulation.

Viz Media is publishing the manga simultaneously digitally, and is also publishing the manga in print. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also publishing the manga in English digitally. Viz Media describes the story:

Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man—Chainsaw Man!

The manga was nominated for the 13th Manga Taisho awards last year, and ranked at #4 on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2020 (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook's top manga for male readers. The manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award for the 66th Shogakukan Manga Awards in January. Additionally, the manga topped the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2021 list for male readers.