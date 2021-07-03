'86' Sci-fi War Anime Gets 4-Panel Manga Spinoff

cotori draws manga launching on anime's Twitter, website this month

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Asato Asato 's 86 light novel series revealed on Tuesday that the anime will get a four-panel manga spinoff that will serialize on the Twitter account and on the anime's website beginning in July. cotori is drawing the manga.

Yen Press is publishing the light novel series in English, and it describes the story:

The Republic of San Magnolia has been attacked by its neighbor, the Empire. Outside the 85 districts of the Republic there is the 'non-existent 86th district,' where young men and women continue to fight. Sheen directs the actions of young suicide bombers, while Lena is a “curator” who commands a detachment from a remote rear. The story of the tragic struggle between these two begins!

The television anime premiered on April 10. The anime will air for two cours (quarters of the year). However, the two cours will be split, and will not air one after another. The second cours will premiere in October. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub .