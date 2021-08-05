Adventure TV Anime Orient Reveals Cast, Staff, Visual

The official website for the television anime of Shinobu Ohtaka 's Orient manga revealed the cast, staff, and a new teaser visual for the anime on Friday. Yūma Uchida will play Musashi (left in visual below) in the anime, while Sōma Saitō will play Kojirō Kanemaki (right).

Tetsuya Yanagisawa ( Shattered Angels , High School DxD , Senran Kagura Shinovi Master ) is directing the anime at ACGT. Mariko Kunisawa ( Ascendance of a Bookworm , Magimoji Rurumo , Hatsukoi Limited ) is in charge of series scripts. Takahiro Kishida ( Serial Experiments Lain , Baccano! , Haikyu!! ) is designing the characters. Hideyuki Fukasawa ( Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works , Flowers of Evil , Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu ) is composing the music.

The anime will premiere in 2022. Crunchyroll will stream the anime.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

At age 10, best friends Musashi and Kojiro sat in excited silence as Kojiro's father spun tales of evil demons who preyed on the innocent, and the warriors who defeated them. Practicing swordplay, the two swear an oath to become the strongest in the world. But as they grow up, Kojiro turns cynical, and Musashi comes to realize that he can't turn back 150 years of demon rule on his own. He's being called a prodigy with a pickaxe, and he's almost ready to settle for a life of labor. Yet he can't shake the feeling that he still has a responsibility to act…and, soon, the injustices of his world will force his hand…

Ohtaka launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in May 2018. The manga moved to Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine on February 9. Kodansha published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on Friday. Kodansha Comics published the 11th volume in English on April 20.

Ohtaka launched the earlier Magi manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday in 2009 after finishing her five-year run of Sumomo Momomo . Magi ended in October 2017. Magi inspired two 25-episode anime series: Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic in 2012 and the sequel Magi: The Kingdom of Magic in 2013. Yoshifumi Ōtera drew a spinoff manga titled Magi: Adventure of Sinbad , which first debuted as a bonus on the Magi anime's home video release before launching as a full series. The spinoff in turn inspired an original video anime series and a television anime series.

