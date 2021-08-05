Shaman King Anime Reveals Cast for X-LAWS Members

The official Twitter account for the new television anime of Hiroyuki Takei 's Shaman King manga revealed a new visual and cast members for the anime on Thursday. The new cast members will all play X-LAWS members.

The new cast members include: (Left column, top to bottom)

Katsuyuki Konishi as John Denbat

as John Denbat Kousuke Takaguchi as Larch Dirac

as Larch Dirac Takumu Miyazono as Porf Griffith

Tsuguo Mogami as Chris Venstar

as Chris Venstar Wataru Takagi as Cebin Mendel

as Cebin Mendel Mariko Nagai as Meene Montgomery

(Right column, top to bottom)

The new Shaman King anime premiered on April 1 and is ongoing. Netflix will stream the anime worldwide on August 9. The anime will have 52 episodes.

The anime will adapt all 35 volumes of the manga's new complete edition, which Kodansha started publishing in print volumes in Japan last June. The first anime adaptation of the manga premiered in 2001.

Joji Furuta ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments , Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom , Double Decker! Doug & Kirill , ēlDLIVE ) is directing the new anime at Bridge ( Fairy Tail , The Royal Tutor ). Shoji Yonemura ( Pokémon franchise , Wave, Listen to Me! ) is in charge of the series scripts. Satohiko Sano ( Heybot! , Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun , Talentless Nana ) is designing the characters. Yuki Hayashi ( My Hero Academia , Haikyu!! ) is composing the music, with King Record as the music producer. Masafumi Mima is the audio director.