CUE! Voice Actress Anime Reveals 1st Promo Video, January 2022 Debut

Main staff, more cast also revealed for series about small voice-acting agency

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Liber Entertainment's CUE! voice actress-training smartphone game revealed on Sunday that the anime will premiere in January 2022. The site also began streaming the show's first promotional video on Saturday.

The anime stars:

Shin Katagai ( Re:Stage! Dream Days ) is directing the anime at Yumeta Company and Graphinica . Tatsuhiko Urahata is supervising the series scripts, and Motohiro Taniguchi is designing the characters based on Shiso's original designs. Rie Nishimura is the sub-character designer. Ryosuke Nakanishi ( High School DxD , Kuroko's Basketball ) is composing the music at Pony Canyon and APDREAM .

In the game, the player takes on the role of a manager of 16 aspiring voice actresses at a small voice-acting agency. Liber launched the game on iOS and Android devices in October 2019. The game temporarily ended service on April 30 so the staff can "put forth every effort to improve the game."

Source: CUE! anime's website via @AIR_News01