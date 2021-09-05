Yu Yaubuuchi's Ao no Iris Manga Goes on Hiatus Due to Author's Hand Injury

Yabuuchi plans to resume series in December

The October issue of Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine revealed on Friday that Yu Yabuuchi 's Ao no Iris ( Blue Iris ) manga is going on hiatus after Yabuuchi injured her right hand. The manga also did not appear in the October issue. Yabuuchi posted on Twitter on Friday that she plans to resume the manga in the magazine's January 2022 issue, which will ship in early December.

The manga launched in Ciao in January, and centers on a middle schooler named Airi who is a little bad at studying. She becomes involved in an incident after discovering a mysterious painting at school. Shogakukan published the manga's first volume on July 26.

Yabuuchi ended the "first season" of the Sorairo Memorial ( The way we were ) manga in October 2020, and the ongoing series continued in December 2020 in the Ciao Deluxe magazine. Yabuuchi launched the manga in Ciao in February 2020. Shogakukan published the manga's second compiled book volume in December 2020.

Yabuuchi's Mizuiro Jidai and Naisho no Tsubomi manga previously inspired a 1996 television anime series and a 2008 OVA series, respectively.