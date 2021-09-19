GKIDS Reveals Future Boy Conan Anime's English Dub Cast

BD with new 4K restoration of anime will ship on November 16

GKIDS announced the English dub cast on Friday for its new 4K restored Blu-ray Disc release of Hayao Miyazaki and Nippon Animation 's Future Boy Conan anime. The Blu-ray Disc is available for pre-order and will ship on November 16. The series will also be available digitally on November 16.

The cast includes:

This will be the series' first release in North America.

GKIDS describes the story:

Twenty years ago, a terrible war fought with magnetic weapons caused the earth's axis to tilt, and earthquakes and tidal waves destroyed civilization. Conan is born into this new world, raised by his adopted grandfather on an isolated island. But his life is forever changed when a mysterious girl named Lana washes ashore, pursued by shadowy operatives who seek to use her in a new scheme to control what's left of the world.

The sci-fi adventure anime premiered in 1978, and it ran for 26 episodes. The anime was Miyazaki's directorial debut.