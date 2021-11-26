The Blue Period Anime Episodes Delayed by Another Week Outside Japan

DMM announced on its official website on Wednesday that starting with episode 7, the television anime of Tsubasa Yamaguchi 's The Blue Period. manga outside Japan will be pushed back by "(approximately) 1 weeks" [sic] due to "unforseen production delays." The anime's official Japanese website does not mention a similar airing delay for Japan. DMM Pictures is one of the producers for the anime.

Netflix is already debuting new episodes of the anime outside of Japan with a two-week delay from their Netflix debut in Japan.

The anime debuted on Netflix in Japan on September 25, and then had its Japanese television premiere on MBS , TBS , and 26 affiliates on October 1 in the Super Animeism programming block, on BS Asahi on October 3, and on AT-X on October 7. Netflix began streaming the anime outside of Japan on October 9, with weekly new episodes.

Kodansha Comics licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Yatora is the perfect high school student, with good grades and lots of friends. It's an effortless performance, and, ultimately … a dull one. But he wanders into the art room one day, and a lone painting captures his eye, awakening him to a kind of beauty he never knew. Compelled and consumed, he dives in headfirst—and he's about to learn how savage and unforgiving art can be!

Koji Masunari ( Read or Die , Kamichu! , Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic ) is the chief director, while Katsuya Asano ( Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS ) is directing the anime at Seven Arcs . Reiko Yoshida ( K-ON! , Tamako Love Story , Liz and the Blue Bird ) is writing and overseeing the anime's scripts. Tomoyuki Shitaya ( Bakuman. , Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die ) is designing the characters. Omoinotake performs the anime's opening theme song "EVERBLUE," while Mol-74 performs the ending theme song "Replica."

Yamaguchi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in June 2017. Kodansha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on September 22. Kodansha Comics published the fourth volume in English on August 17.

The manga won the 13th Manga Taisho awards in 2020, and was nominated for the awards the previous year. The series was also nominated for the 24th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in February 2020, and also ranked at #14 on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! male readers list in December 2019, and ranked #15 on the same list in December 2020. The manga also won the Best General Manga award in the 44th annual Kodansha Manga Awards in 2020.