Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Anime Film Offers 'Vol. 0.5' Booklet, Midnight Screenings

Booklet includes exclusive 9-page manga, original manga thumbnails, designs, more

A live-streamed special for the Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Jujutsu Kaisen 0 the Movie) film announced on Saturday that the film's audience members will each receive a " Jujutsu Kaisen #0.5 Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School" booklet, while supplies last. Theaters will distribute 5 million booklets.

The booklet will include an exclusive nine-page manga by original manga creator Gege Akutami about the daily life of Okkotsu and the other first-year students, the thumbnail layouts for the first chapter from the manga that inspired the film, the film's designs, a question-and-answer session with Akutami, and comments by the anime's staff and cast.

In addition, theaters in Kyoto and Miyagi (locales with links to the story), plus Tokyo, Osaka, Aichi, Fukuoka, and Hokkaido will hold midnight screenings on opening day, December 24. Some of the participating theaters will begin offering tickets for these screenings on December 21.

Due to the pandemic from the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), few films have opened with midnight screenings in Japan during the past two years.

As previously announced, Megumi Ogata voices the main character Yuta Okkotsu.

Kana Hanazawa voices the character Rika Orimoto. The character is key to the film's story, and is the childhood friend of main character Yuka. The two had promised to marry each other, but Rika passes away in a car accident and becomes a special grade vengeful cursed spirit. The character is seen below in her human and cursed spirit appearances.

Kōichi Yamadera (right in image below) will play Miguel (left).

The other new cast members include (from left to right in image below):

The film will open on December 24.

The 24th and final episode of the Jujutsu Kaisen television anime ended on March 26 with an announcement that a film will open this winter. The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō ( Jujutsu Kaisen 0 : Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story, with MAPPA animating again and TOHO distributing. The film will have a novel adaptation that will debut at the same time as the film on December 24.

Viz Media released the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 manga in January, and it describes the story:

Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem—his childhood friend Rika has turned into a Curse and won't leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary Curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat Curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the Curse that haunts him?

The Jujutsu Kaisen television anime premiered in October 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime outside of Asia as the anime aired in Japan, and has also streamed dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

Crunchyroll describes the anime's story:

Hardship, regret, shame: the negative feelings that humans feel become Curses that lurk in our everyday lives. The Curses run rampant throughout the world, capable of leading people to terrible misfortune and even death. What's more, the Curses can only be exorcised by another Curse. Itadori Yuji is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a friend who has been attacked by Curses, he eats the finger of the Double-Faced Specter, taking the Curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with the Double-Faced Specter. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Gojo Satoru, Itadori is admitted to the Tokyo Metropolitan Technical High School of Sorcery, an organization that fights the Curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a Curse to exorcise a Curse, a life from which he could never turn back.

Sunghoo Park ( The God of High School ) directed the anime at MAPPA . Hiroshi Seko ( Attack on Titan: Lost Girls , Banana Fish , Vinland Saga ) wrote and supervised the scripts. Tadashi Hiramatsu ( His and Her Circumstances , Yuri!!! on Ice , Parasyte -the maxim- ) designed the characters. Hiroaki Tsutsumi , Yoshimasa Terui , and Arisa Okehazama composed the music.

Akutami launched the main manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018. The manga has 60 million copies in circulation, including print and digital copies. Akutami said in February that manga will "probably" end within two years. Akutami added he does not have confidence in that statement though.

Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When Viz then switched to its new Shonen Jump model in December 2018, the company began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Shueisha is also publishing the manga on its MANGA Plus website.