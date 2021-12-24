Crunchyroll Also Streams Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note TV Anime's New Year's Special

Special will premiere in Japan on December 31 from 10:00-11:55 p.m.

Crunchyroll announced on Friday that it will also stream the special edition of the Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note television anime on December 31. Funimation had announced on Monday that it will stream the special on the same day.

The special will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , and Tochigi TV on December 31 from 10:00-11:55 p.m.

The special edition will feature returning cast and staff, and feature a new theme song "Kimi ga Mita Yume no Monogatari" (The Story of the Dream You Dreamed) by ASCA . The special will also tell a story of the younger version of Waver Velvet.

Crunchyroll describes the original television series:

Waver Velvet – The boy who fought side by side with the King of Conquerors - Iskandar - during the Fourth Holy Grail War in Fate/Zero. Time has passed, and the mature Waver has now adopted the name of Lord El-Melloi. As Lord El-Melloi II, he challenges numerous magical and mystical cases in the Clock Tower, the mecca of all mages-----

The television anime premiered in Japan in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation also streamed the anime. Anime Expo screened the U.S. premiere of the first two episodes in July 2019.

Makoto Katō ( Beautiful Bones -Sakurako's Investigation- , Bloom Into You ) directed the series at TROYCA . Ukyō Kodachi ( Chaos Dragon , Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ) was in charge of series composition. Jun Nakai ( GATE , Silver Spoon ) designed the characters. Ei Aoki (Fate/Zero director) was credited as supervisor. Yuki Kajiura composed and arranged the show's opening theme song "starting the case: Rail Zeppelin." Kajiura also composed, arranged, and wrote the lyrics for ASCA 's ending theme song "Kōtenshi."

"Episode 0" of the anime premiered during a television special in December 2018. Crunchyroll is streaming the episode in North America, Central America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Makoto Sanda 's original novels center on the titular character Lord El-Melloi II — the adult Waver Velvet from Fate/Zero , and successor of Kayneth — as well as Lord El-Melloi II's apprentice Gray. The story takes place in the Clock Tower, the Mage's Association's headquarters in England. There, Lord El-Melloi II and Gray solve various mysteries of a magical nature surrounding the Mage's Association.

Sanda launched a sequel novel series, Lord El-Melloi II-sei no Bōken (The Adventures of Lord El-Melloi II), in December 2020.

Source: Crunchyroll