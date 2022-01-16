Akira Ouse Performs Theme Song for Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki Anime's 4th Season

New season will premiere in April

The staff of the television anime of Masaki Ando 's Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki (Yatogame-chan Observation Diary) four-panel manga announced on Saturday that Akira Ouse will perform the theme song for the fourth season of the anime.

The new season will premiere in April.

The first season of the anime premiered in April 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and it describes the story:

After growing up in Tokyo, high school student Jin Kaito moves to Nagoya where he meets Yatogame Monaka, a fellow student who puts her Nagoya dialect on full display. With her cat-like appearance and unvarnished Nagoya dialect, Yatogame won't open up to him at all. This popular local comedy is increasing the status of Nagoya through observation of the adorable Yatogame-chan!

The second season, titled Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki 2 Satsume , premiered in January 2020, and also aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

The third season, Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki 3 Satsume , premiered on the TV Aichi channel in January 2021. The season aired for one cours (one quarter of a year) with the same main staff and cast as the previous two seasons.

Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Rex magazine publishes the manga, and the 11th volume shippped on November 26. The manga has 55 million copies in circulation (including digital copies). The manga's title character was appointed as a Nagoya Tourism Cultural Exchange Mission Ambassador in March 2017.

The manga also inspired a stage play that was supposed to run in Nagoya in July 2020, but was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Source: Press release