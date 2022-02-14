Teasing Master Takagi-san Anime Film's Short Ad Reveals Early Summer Debut

The official website for the anime based on Sōichirō Yamamoto 's Teasing Master Takagi-san ( Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san ) manga revealed on Monday that the film in the franchise will open in Japan early this summer. The site is also streaming a 15-second teaser video for the film.

The television anime's third season Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san 3 ( Teasing Master Takagi-san 3 ) premiered on MBS and TBS ' Super Animeism block on January 7. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the third season and the upcoming film, and is streaming the third season on HIDIVE .

The first television anime based on the manga premiered within the "Anime no Me" programming block in January 2018, and it also adapted Yamamoto's Ashita wa Doyōbi manga as segments within the show. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed the series with an English dub. The second television anime season premiered in July 2019. The season debuted on Netflix in December 2019.

Funimation describes the story:

Tired of being mercilessly teased by his classmate Takagi, Nishikata has vowed to get her back and successfully tease the girl that's made him blush countless times. After all, if you blush, you lose! But getting vengeance isn't so easy when every attempt blows up in his face. Will Nishikata ever make Takagi blush or will he gain something more fulfilling from his bumbling attempts?

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.

Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san VR 1&2 Gakki (Teasing Master Takagi-san VR 1st and 2nd Semester), an expanded version of the virtual reality (VR) anime of the manga, launched for the Oculus Quest in December 2020. A new smartphone game for the franchise will launch this spring.