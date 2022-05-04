Love Live! Sunshine!!, Hatsune Miku's Music Video Previews Collaboration Song

"BANZAI! digital trippers" song will debut on August 4

The Love Live! Sunshine!! project's YouTube channel began streaming a music video that previews the collaboration between the franchise 's Aqours unit and the Vocaloid character Hatsune Miku. The collaboration's song "BANZAI! digital trippers" will debut on August 4.

Love Live! Sunshine!! and Hatsune Miku are collaborating as part of the "We Are Challengers Project," which marks the sixth anniversary of Love Live! Sunshine!! The collaboration includes a new song and an animated music video.

The Love Live! Sunshine!! project was announced in February 2015. The project's three key phrases are "Reader Participation," "Inspired by μ's," and "Seaside Town Setting." Fans chose the group's name Aqours by popular vote.

The first Love Live! Sunshine!! television anime premiered in July 2016. The second season ran from October to December 2017. The Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow film opened in Japan in January 2019.

The Dropkick on My Devil! franchise has also recently collaborated with Hatsune Miku.