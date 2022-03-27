Hatsune Miku to Appear in Dropkick on My Devil! X TV Anime

The AnimeJashin event in Tokyo's Akihabara CulZone venue announced on Sunday that the Vocaloid idol Hatsune Miku will appear in the Dropkick on My Devil! X television anime. The Dropkick on My Devil! franchise had previously collaborated with Hatsune Miku to promote Hokkaido, and Hatsune Miku was a special guest at Sunday's event.









The event also confirmed that the third Dropkick on My Devil! season will premiere in July. Before then, the Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting Co., Ltd. station will begin airing its own edition of the Dropkick on My Devil! X Mame Anime program on April 6. In the program, Jashin-chan and the others visit various locales in Hokkaido along with native daughter Hatsune Miku. The Hokkaido version of the program ties into the Domingo multimedia project that showcases Hokkaido.

Virtual YouTuber (VTuber) Asano Ruri won the final audition round to play the vampire princess Ecute in the new season. Rena Hasegawa will play Ecute's instructor Atre.

A campaign backer pledged 1.1 million yen (about US$10,000) to coin the title of the new season, and explained the title expresses affection for the hope that "Yurine and Jashin-chan will continue to cross each other and fight forever."

The original comedy manga by Yukiwo centers on Yurine Hanazono, a college student who summons Jashin-chan, a demon from the underworld. Now they must live together in a run-down apartment in Tokyo's Jinbōchō district. If Yurine dies, Jashin-chan gets to go back to the underworld, so she constantly plots to kill Yurine.

The first anime season premiered in July 2018. The anime is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video inside and outside of Japan. Amazon Prime Video premiered the final bonus episode in October 2018. The second season, Dropkick on My Devil!! Dash , premiered in April 2020 with 11 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed all 11 episodes of the season.

Yukiwo launched the ongoing manga in Flex Comix's web magazine Comic Meteor in April 2012.