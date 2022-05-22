Troyca, DMM Pictures' Shinobi no Ittoki Anime Unveils Ninja Battle Story, Cast, Staff, October Debut in Teaser

TROYCA and DMM Pictures debuted a teaser promotional video and the first key visual for their original anime series Shinobi no Ittoki (Ittoki the Ninja) on Sunday. The teaser announces the story premise, main cast, main staff, and October premiere for the anime.





The ninja battle anime depicts both the harsh fate of Ittoki Sakuraba — a seemingly very ordinary boy who learns one day that he is the 19th legitimate heir of the Iga ninja — and the long-brewing war between the Iga and Kōga ninja.

The main cast members are:

Ryota Ohsaka as Ittoki Sakuraba

as Ittoki Sakuraba Katsuyuki Konishi as Tokisada Kōga

Haruka Shiraishi as Kōsetsu

Kikuko Inoue as Yuka Sakuraba



Shuu Watanabe ( Aldnoah.Zero , Re:CREATORS , IDOLiSH7 ) is directing the anime, and Minato Takano (live-action Kakegurui , Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! , Guilty Flag) is in charge of the series scripts. Isamu Suzuki ( IDOLiSH7 , Bloom Into You ) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. TOMISIRO ( Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time , Macross Delta , The Dragon Dentist ) is composing the music. Both TROYCA and DMM Pictures are credited with the original planning for the series, and TROYCA is animating.

DMM established the DMM Pictures animation label in March 2017. Anime director Ei Aoki ( Fate/Zero , Girls Bravo , Wandering Son ) and his friends founded the TROYCA studio in 2014. The studio has animated such series as IDOLiSH7 , Aldnoah.Zero , RE:CREATORS , and Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note .