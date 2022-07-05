Love Live! Superstar!! Anime's English Dub Cast Revealed

Anime's 1st season premiered in July 2021, 2nd season to premiere on July 17

Crunchyroll announced the English dub cast for the Love Live! Superstar!! television anime on Friday. The cast includes:

Jill Harris and Michelle Rojas are directing the dub at Studio Nano . Michelle Rojas is producing the dub. Nicole Auringer and Ray Wilkins are the ADR engineers. Tyler Walker and Bonny Clinkenbeard are supervising the scripts. Dakota Strong and Heather Walker are the writers. James Baker , Brandon Peters , James Cheek , and Benjamin Tehrani are in charge of ADR prep. Crunchyroll is credited as the mix engineer.

The first season premiered on NHK Educational on July 2021 and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the series as it aired.

Crunchyroll is describes the story:

The first students have arrived at Yuigaoka Girls' High School, a new academy built on the crossroads of Omotesando, Harajuku, and Aoyama. With no history, no upperclassmen to rely on, and no name to speak of, this school's totally starting from scratch!

In the midst of this, a team of five girls led by Kanon Shibuya discover “school idols.”

—I love singing! I really do! And I want to accomplish something with it!

So the hopes of these stars, still small in stature, begin to accumulate…and so begins the “School Idol Project” of five girls with a blank slate and infinite potential.

Hajime Yatate , the collective pseudonym for the staff of Sunrise , is once again credited for original work. Sakurako Kimino is also credited again for original concept, as in previous Love Live! anime. Takahiko Kyōgoku , the director of the original Love Live! School idol project and subsequent film, returned as director alongside Love Live! School idol project and Love Live! Sunshine!! writer Jukki Hanada . Atsushi Saitō ( Black Fox ) adapted franchise character designer Yūhei Murota 's original character designs. Yoshiaki Fujisawa also returned from the first Love Live! series as composer for the music.

The new anime project features the tagline, "Watashi o Kanaeru Monogatari — Hello!!! Love Live! " (The story of my dreams coming true. Hello!!! Love Live! "). This is a reference to the franchise's previous tagline of "Minna de Kanaeru Monogatari," which refers to the fact that the school idol group's names, center performers, song lyrics, and other aspects are decided by fan vote.

The second Love Live! Superstar!! television anime season will premiere on NHK Educational on July 17.

Source: Crunchyroll (Humberto Saabedra)